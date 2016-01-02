(Adds quotes, background, PM Tsipras comment)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS Jan 2 Greece's central bank chief has
urged the leftist-led government to implement bailout reforms
agreed with the country's lenders, warning that backtracking
would entail risks the economy could not withstand.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' ruling coalition, which has a
majority of just three seats in parliament, faces tough pension
reforms that will test his resolve to carry out measures
demanded by international creditors.
Reforming the country's ailing pension system is a
prerequisite for the first review of Greece's 86 billion euro
($93.4 billion) bailout agreed in July last year.
"The successful completion of the programme's first review
is certain to have a very positive impact on confidence. It is
the key for the return of deposits to the banking system," Bank
of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras wrote in an article in
Sunday's edition of Kathimerini newspaper.
"A potential failure in completing the review would be
destabilising, bringing to memory the experience of the first
half of 2015. A repeat of that experience entails large risks,
difficult for the economy to withstand this time."
Tortuous talks with the country's euro zone partners and the
International Monetary Fund last year as Athens sought
unsuccessfully to undo austerity measures led to a three-week
shutdown of banks and the imposition of capital controls.
Stournaras wrote that Greece's fiscal adjustment since 2010
when its debt crisis exploded is three-quarters of the way
towards the ultimate goal of a primary budget surplus of 3.5
percent of economic output by 2018.
"NORMALITY IS NEAR"
A successful first review would open the way for talks to
lighten Greece's debt burden, the gradual lifting of capital
controls and the acceptance by the European Central Bank (ECB)
of Greek government paper as collateral for bank financing.
The review's completion would also allow the ECB to include
Greek government bonds in its quantitative easing programme, the
central banker wrote.
"The exit from the crisis and a return to normality is near.
The government must fulfil the contract it negotiated with its
lenders and take initiatives to improve a climate of trust,"
Stournaras wrote.
Failure to complete the review, however, would undermine
trust, intensify the recession and lead to more bad loans on
bank balance sheets, he said.
In an interview with Sunday's Realnews newspaper, Tsipras
said the country's pension system was on the verge of collapse
and that his government was working to fix it.
"Our lenders must know that we will stick to the letter of
the (bailout) deal, without this meaning that we will yield to
irrational or unjust demands," Tsipras said.
Tsipras said he was confident that more than his coalition's
153 deputies in the 300-seat parliament would support the
pension reform legislation and that his government aimed to
conclude the first bailout review before the end of February.
(1 US dollar = 0.9210 euro)
(Editing by David Evans and David Clarke)