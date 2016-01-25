* Greek economy shrank 0.2 pct in 2015, seen contracting in
ATHENS Jan 25 Greece's economy will continue to
contract in the first half of this year but has the potential to
rebound afterwards if the country's first bailout review is
speedily concluded, Bank of Greece chief Yannis Stournaras said
on Monday.
Stournaras has urged the leftist-led government to implement
reforms agreed with the country's lenders, warning that
backtracking would entail risks the economy could not withstand.
"At least for the first half of 2016, GDP will remain in
negative territory because of the carry over negative impact of
2015," Stournaras said in a speech to the Hellenic American
Chamber of Commerce.
"In the second half of 2015 and due to the impact of capital
controls and the tax burden on households and businesses, it is
estimated that economic activity declined, leading to a small
0.2 percent recession for 2015 as a whole," he said.
Stournaras reiterated that a successful review would help
restore confidence, improve the banking system's liquidity and
further loosen capital controls, paving the way for an economic
recovery in the second half of this year.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' ruling coalition, which has a
majority of just three seats in parliament, faces tough pension
reforms that will test his resolve to carry out measures
demanded by the country's official creditors.
Reforming the ailing pension system is a prerequisite for
the conclusion of the first review of Greece's 86 billion euro
bailout agreed in July last year.
"What is important is for the review to move ahead and to be
completed positively. The rest -- such as reinstating the ECB's
waiver and the inclusion of Greek bonds in its quantitative
easing programme -- will follow," the central banker said.
Tortuous talks with the country's euro zone lenders and the
International Monetary Fund last year as Athens sought
unsuccessfully to undo austerity led to a three-week shutdown of
banks and the imposition of capital controls.
"The completion of the first review must be finished fast
... because risks in the international economy have increased,"
Stournaras said, referring to heightened market volatility and
the destabilising effect of the oil price collapse for some
countries.
He said the high load of non-performing loans burdening
Greek banks remains a main challenge for the sector. Its
resolution could free up capital that is now trapped in bad
loans that are not likely to be repaid.
