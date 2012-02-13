Feb 13 Here is a look back at Greece's
financial crisis since a deal with the European Union and
International Monetary Fund was sealed in 2010.
May 2, 2010 - Prime Minister George Papandreou says he has
sealed a deal with the EU and IMF, opening the door for a
bailout in return for extra budget cuts of 30 billion euros ($43
billion) over three years. The package represents the first
rescue of a euro zone member.
May 4/5 - Public sector workers stage 48-hour nationwide
strike. Three people are killed when a bank is set on fire.
May 6 - Greek parliament approves austerity bill.
May 10 - Global policymakers install emergency safety net
worth about $1 trillion to bolster international financial
markets and prevent the crisis from damaging the euro. This
includes 440 billion euros in guarantees from euro zone states.
EU finance ministers say the IMF will contribute 250 billion
euros.
July 7 - Parliament passes pension reform, a key requirement
of the EU/IMF deal, and raises women's retirement age from 60 to
match men at 65.
2011:
May 23 - Greece unveils series of privatisations, part of
its goal to raise 50 billion euros by 2015 to reduce its debts.
June 8 - Greece agrees to extra austerity measures and
savings up to 2015 to cut deficits and to keep receiving aid.
June 13 - Greece gets the lowest credit rating in the world
after S&P downgrades it by three notches, to CCC from B.
June 17 - Papandreou reshuffles cabinet, appoints Evangelos
Venizelos, his main party rival, as new finance minister. The
new cabinet wins confidence vote on June 22.
June 29 - Papandreou wins parliamentary majority in favour
of five-year austerity plan, winning access to new funding.
July 8 - IMF approves disbursement of 3.2 billion euros.
July 21 - Euro zone leaders agree on second rescue package
with extra 109 billion euros of government money, plus
contribution by private sector bondholders estimated to total as
much as 50 billion euros by mid-2014.
Oct. 2 - Government draft budget figures say Greece will
miss a deficit target set just months earlier. The 2012 draft
budget is approved by cabinet and predicts a deficit of 8.5
percent of GDP for 2011, short of target.
Oct. 21 - Greece approves more austerity measures, defying
violent protests in Athens and a general strike.
Oct. 27 - Euro zone leaders reach a deal with private banks
and insurers for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek
government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden.
Oct. 31 - Papandreou calls a referendum on the latest
bailout without consulting European leaders.
-- French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel tell Papandreou Athens will not receive any more
aid until it votes to meet its commitments to the euro zone.
Nov. 4 - After intense pressure from European leaders, the
government confirms it has dropped referendum plans.
Nov. 5 - Papandreou survives a parliamentary confidence
vote, avoiding snap elections.
Nov. 6 - Papandreou seals a deal with the opposition to form
a coalition to approve the bailout before early elections. Under
the agreement, Papandreou will stand down.
Nov. 9 - Greek political leaders agree on a new government,
Papandreou steps down.
Nov. 10 - Former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas
Papademos is appointed to head a new coalition. He says Greece
will implement the bailout deal before calling elections.
Nov. 24 - The IMF welcomes a written pledge from Antonis
Samaras, leader of the conservative New Democracy party,
backing the bailout deal.
Dec. 1 - Unions hold a 24-hour general strike to test the
resolve of the new national unity government.
Dec. 6 - Violence breaks out at protests outside parliament
in Athens. Some people are wounded and 38 people are arrested.
Dec 7 - The new coalition passes an austerity 2012 budget
aimed at cutting the deficit to 5.4 percent of GDP from a
projected 9 percent in 2011, and generate a surplus before
interest payments - a key step to lower Greek debt.
Dec. 13 - Greece's public deficit widens by 5.1 percent in
the first 11 months of 2011, the Finance Ministry says.
Dec. 14 - The IMF says that reforms are running behind
schedule in most areas and the delays are stalling recovery.
2012:
Jan. 28 - Papademos seeks backing from party leaders for
reforms that Greece must negotiate.
Feb. 6 - Merkel tells Greece to hurry on accepting the
painful terms for the new EU/IMF bailout.
-- Venizelos, who has again met lenders, warns the stakes
are rising.
Feb. 9 - After repeated delays and all-night talks with
leaders of the three Greek coalition parties and EU and IMF
inspectors, political leaders clinch a deal.
-- Unemployment in Greece rises to 20.9 percent, a new
record, after austerity measures already in place.
-- Greece's two major labour unions GSEE and ADEDY say they
will hold a 48-hour strike for Feb. 10/11.
-- Euro zone finance ministers demand more steps by Greece
and a parliamentary seal of approval before providing aid under
the new bailout.
Feb. 12 - Greek lawmakers endorse a new austerity deal after
10 hours of debate. Protesters fight pitched battles with riot
police outside parliament and set buildings on fire. Euro zone
finance ministers will meet on Feb. 15 to decide on the bailout.