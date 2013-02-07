* More than 90 pct of households had 38 pct income drop
* Ninety percent have cut consumer spending
* Tax avoidance means risk to government targets
ATHENS, Feb 7 About half of Greek households
struggle to pay their mortgages, utility bills and taxes,
according to a survey on Thursday that showed the risk to
government revenue targets posed by growing financial hardship.
More than 90 percent of households suffered a 38 percent
fall in income since the Greek debt crisis started in 2009, the
survey by the small businesses' confederation GSEVEE and polling
organisation Marc found.
"Greek households and consumers have reached their financial
limits," GSEVEE said. "They can't afford additional increases in
taxes, electricity prices or income reductions."
Repeated rounds of spending cuts and tax increases to unlock
bailout aid from the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund are taking a toll on household budgets as Greece
enters a sixth straight year of recession.
Half of those polled said they had to borrow money from
friends and relatives to make ends meet in 2012 as one in 10
households have at least one member unemployed.
The survey showed that for 40 percent of households,
pensions have become a main source of income.
The economic malaise has forced 90 percent to cut spending
on clothing, footwear and leisure activities with about 80
percent reporting reduced spending on transport and heating.
If it means saving money, one in two households said they
would turn a blind eye to not getting a receipt when they buy
goods or services, which could hamper efforts to reduce tax
evasion.
"The reduction of incomes and over-taxation has led to
looser tax morals and the risk of a drop in state revenues is
visible," GSEVEE said.
