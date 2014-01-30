ATHENS Jan 30 Greece will report a budget surplus before interest payments of at least 1 billion euros for 2013, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said in a speech to lawmakers on Thursday.

"Based on the most recent data, the primary surplus reached - and I would say - exceeds 1 billion euros," Samaras said.

Reporting a primary budget surplus for the year would make Athens eligible for further debt relief from its euro zone and International Monetary Fund partners.