ATHENS, Sept 1 Greece's economy shrank a revised
0.3 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier,
contracting at its slowest pace since late 2008, data showed on
Monday.
The gross domestic product reading, based on
seasonally-unadjusted data, was revised down from a flash
estimate earlier this month showing a 0.2 percent contraction.
It was the fifth straight quarter of slowing economic
contraction.
Greece and its EU/IMF international lenders project the
economy will emerge from a brutal six-year recession this year,
expanding by a modest 0.6 percent on the back of a strong
tourist season and a rebound in investment.
Greece does not provide seasonally adjusted
quarter-on-quarter GDP data, which most countries use to measure
their economic performance.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q2 2014 Q1 2014 Q4 2013 Q3 2013 Q2 2013
GDP (y/y, pct) -0.3* -1.1 -2.3 -3.2 -4.0
----------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
* = Revised
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)