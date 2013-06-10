* Consumer prices fall 0.4 pct y/y in May
* Budget execution on track to meet targets
* Industrial output drops 1.8 pct
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, June 10 Greece reported its budget
deficit was on track to meet targets set by foreign lenders,
whose inspectors arrived in Athens on Monday to measure progress
under the country's bailout program.
Athens more than halved its central government primary
budget gap, which excludes local authorities, social security
entities and interest payments, in the first five months of the
year, as it chopped public spending and investment.
Recession pushed consumer prices down for a third straight
month in May, in a sign that an internal devaluation is gaining
ground and potentially making the economy more competitive.
However, data showed industrial output declined 1.8 percent in
April.
The central government primary gap shrank to 1.0 billion
euros ($1.3 billion) - a quarter of an interim target of 4.2
billion - boosting the government's chances of achieving a
surplus that would allow lenders to offer more debt relief
under its EU/IMF bailout.
"The country's fiscal picture has improved in the five-month
period and reaching a primary budget surplus this year is
attainable," Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told
reporters.
Chief inspectors from the "troika" of lenders - the European
Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank
-were in Athens on Monday to continue a review of Greece's
fiscal adjustment and agreed to reforms before paying out more
aid.
"We discussed reducing the value added tax on eateries, a
draft bill on over-indebted households and reducing the public
sector," a finance ministry official said.
However, underlining the difficulties of raising funds
through privatization, Greece failed to attract any binding bids
for natural gas company DEPA, two Greek officials close to the
sale said on Monday.
With the economy shrinking at a 5.6 percent annual pace in
the first quarter, consumer prices were pushed down for the
third month in a row in May, providing some relief to household
hit by the deep slump and wage cuts.
Consumer prices fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in May,
turning Greece's inflation differential versus the euro zone
negative. Economists expect the trend to continue this year.
"The slow adjustment of the price level to other trends in
the economy continues," said economist Nikos Magginas at
National Bank. Inflation in the 17 countries sharing the euro
was 1.4 percent in May.
Greek prices rose a cumulative 46 percent between 2001 and
2011, compared with 29 percent in the euro area as a whole.
Now the economy is in its sixth year of recession and
unemployment is nearly 27 percent. Some recovery is expected
next year but the central bank expects a 4.6 percent contraction
this year with consumer prices deflating an average 0.3 percent.