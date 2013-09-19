* Economy grew in Q2 quarter-on-quarter says finmin
* Data point towards recovery, Stournaras says
* Quarterly unemployment rate dropped first time in almost 4
years
* Athens hopes recovery might help it avoid new austerity
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece's economy is inching
towards recovery, Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said on
Thursday before a visit by foreign lenders and as unemployment
registered its first quarterly fall in almost four years.
The country's battered economy expanded from April to June
on a quarterly basis for the first time since its crisis erupted
four years ago, Stournaras said, citing government estimates.
"Signs of a recovery are now evident," he told a
privatisations conference in Athens.
Stournaras was referring to government estimates of
seasonally adjusted GDP figures, which the country's statistics
agency ELSTAT does not report. Based on unadjusted ELSTAT data
released this month, the economy shrank 3.8 percent year-on-year
in the second quarter.
Greece hopes that a return to growth after six years of
recession will boost government revenues and help Athens avoid
further, painful austerity measures to meet the fiscal targets
under its international bailout.
The trio of European Union, International Monetary Fund and
European Central Bank lenders begin an inspection on Sunday to
assess compliance with reforms and how much further financing
Athens will need before it regains market access.
Encouraged by the latest GDP figures, Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras has urged lenders to not demand any more cuts to jobs,
wages and pensions onto Greeks struggling through the country's
worst crisis in decades.
The crisis has led to many street protests, some violent. It
has contributed to the rise of a far-right group, Golden Dawn,
which was being blamed on Thursday for having links with the
killer of an anti-racism rapper.
Civil servants, meanwhile, were on the second day of a
48-hour strike to protest planned layoffs as part of the
bailout.
EARLY DAYS
Stournaras told Reuters earlier on Thursday he expected the
economy to shrink by about 3.8 percent in the full year, less
than a 4.2 contraction projected by the EU and the IMF.
But he stopped short of saying that the country was already
out of its six-year recession.
"Indicators are showing a trend in the Greek economy,
towards a smaller recession and slowly towards recovery," he
said.
Jobless data released on Thursday seemed to confirm that the
economy might be bottoming out. Unemployment dropped in the
second quarter for the first time in almost four years, boosted
by a bumper tourism season.
But the jobless rate dropped only slightly, to 27.1 percent
in the second quarter from a record 27.4 percent in the previous
three-month period.
Employment in hotels and restaurants rose by 11 percent from
the previous quarter, to 256,300 employees, the data showed.
Youth unemployment - the rate among those aged 15-24 who are
not students or doing military service - is 59.0 percent.