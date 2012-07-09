(Repeats without changes to additional clients)
* IOBE widens 2012 GDP forecast to -6.9 pct from -5 pct
* Also hikes unemployment forecast to 23.6 pct
* Consumer spending set for further squeeze
* Think tank run by finance minister until last week
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, July 9 Greece's crippled economy will
fall a steeper-than-expected 6.9 percent this year, a think-tank
formerly run by the new finance minister said on Monday, a
tumble that will hamper efforts to cut the deficit and bring yet
more pain to Greeks.
Such a decline would mean Greece's economy has shrink by a
fifth since the end of 2007.
It was underlined by data showing the construction sector
still in a deep slump.
The growth forecast, from the Foundation for Economic and
Industrial Research (IOBE), could give Athens more ammunition as
it tries to persuade euro zone partners and the IMF funding its
130 billion euro rescue package to ease up on the austerity
measures it blames for deepening the recession.
Headed by Yannis Stournaras until he became finance minister
last week, IOBE said the government could follow a 100-day
programme to kick-start the economy that included paying arrears
on more than 6 billion euros the state owes the private sector,
and funnelling available funds to large infrastructure projects.
Greece's new conservative-led coalition government has
promised to bring its economic reform programme back on track
through privatisations and long-discussed reforms in a bid to
show it means business and regain credibility with lenders.
In April, IOBE had projected a 5 percent GDP slump for this
year. In its fifth year of recession, the economy shrank 6.9
percent in 2011.
"If our recession forecast is confirmed, we will have lost
about 20 percent of our GDP in the last five years," said IOBE
economist Angelos Tsakanikas.
"The situation in the construction sector is dramatic. Just
0.04 percent of the population plan to buy a home this year
based on responses to a survey - that's about 3,500 people, very
low," he said during a presentation of the quarterly report.
Fresh data by the country's statistics service ELSTAT on
Monday showed the slump in construction, a growth driver in the
years that preceded the debt crisis, continued unabated in
April. It said building volume was down 27.3 percent
year-on-year that month.
Tighter bank credit coupled with cuts in wages and pensions
have squeezed household disposable incomes, weakening demand for
new homes, while a property levy to fill state coffers has also
taken a toll.
Also raising its forecast for unemployment to 23.6 percent
from 20 percent, IOBE said much would depend on consumer
spending in the rest of the year. Household budgets will be
squeezed by a deteriorating labour market, falling wages and
additional measures that may be imposed to shore up public
finances.
IOBE's gloomier outlook is bleaker than EU Commission and
IMF projections, which respectively predict the 215-billion-euro
economy will contract 4.7 to 4.8 percent this year.
It is also more pessimistic than forecasts of 5.3 percent by
the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and 5
percent by the Bank of Greece.
"Restoring credibility will require systematic, arduous and
targeted efforts. Greece must convince its partners that it will
do what is needed to implement the reforms it has committed to,"
the think tank said.
(Editing by Deepa Babington, Jeremy Gaunt)