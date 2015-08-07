ATHENS Aug 7 Greek consumer prices fell by 2.2
percent year-on-year in July, with the annual pace of deflation
unchanged from the previous month, data from the country's
statistics service showed on Friday.
Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate picked up, showing
prices fell by 1.3 percent in July from a fall of 1.1 percent in
June. Analysts polled by Reuters were projecting a decline of
1.2 percent.
Greek consumer prices fell by an average of 1.3 percent in
2014 compared to a year earlier.
For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last 29 months as cuts in wages
and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures.
Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013,
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
Inflation in the euro zone softened in June as energy costs
weakened and price rises of food and services eased after a
spike in May.
Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose by
0.2 percent year-on-year in June, easing from ).3 percent in
May, according to EU statistics office Eurostat.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN
CPI y/y -2.2 -2.2 -2.1 -2.1 -2.1 -2.2 -2.8
EU-harmonised -1.3 -1.1 -1.4 -1.8 -1.9 -1.9 -2.8
--------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)