* Greek M&A deals triple in 2016 to 4.4 bln euros

* Bank sales of non-core assets make up biggest chunk

* Outlook for M&A expected to be stable in 2017

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, Feb 1 Mergers and acquisitions picked up in Greece last year, but remained at low levels as several privatisations were delayed, according to figures from business consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers on Wednesday.

The value of 38 Greek mergers and acquisitions in 2016 nearly tripled to 4.4 billion euros ($4.75 billion) from 1.4 billion in 2015, it said. The biggest chunk - 75 percent - were sales of Greek banks' non-core assets.

PwC said the economic climate in Greece would remain stable for mergers and acquisitions in 2017 and it did not see the value of transactions topping 2016 levels. "However there could be an improvement in 2018," it said.

The conclusion of the sale of 14 regional Greek airports to German operator Fraport, the expected sale of a 30 percent stake in Athens International Airport and the divestment of a 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki port by the state privatisations agency would determine the level of M&A activity this year, PwC said.

Greece's revenues from privatisations rose slightly last year to 500 million euros but missed targeted proceeds of 1.3 billion.

Privatisations have been a central condition of Greece's three international bailouts since 2010, but political resistance and bureaucratic snags have meant few have gone ahead to date.

Greece, grappling with a debt crisis since 2009, must raise 5.3 billion euros from state asset sales by 2018, when its current bailout programme ends.

Privatisations that have been plagued by delays include the sale of gas grid operator DESFA and the real estate development of the old Athens airport site Hellenikon.

Last year's deals included the sale of National Bank's Turkish unit Finansbank to Qatar National Bank and of its investment arm NBGI to Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Asset Management.

Likewise, Piraeus Bank sold ATE Insurance to Ergo International while Alpha Bank divested its stake in the Athens Hilton hotel and sold its Bulgarian operations to Postbank.

By contrast, the 20 biggest deals in Europe last year reached 293 billion euros, with 36 percent taking place in the telecoms and information technology sectors.

Last year, nine Greek companies issued corporate bonds, raising a total of 1.6 billion euros, with coupons ranging from 1.0 to 7.0 percent - an improvement from 2015 when total issuance amounted to just 370 million. ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Adrian Croft)