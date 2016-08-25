* Trend hints prices stabilising as recession eases
* Residential property values fall 2.7 pct y/y in Q2
* Prices have declined by 41.4 pct since 2008 peak
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Aug 25 Greek residential property prices
declined more slowly in the second quarter compared to the
previous three-month period, suggesting they could be
stabilising as a recession has eased.
Property accounts for a large chunk of household wealth in
Greece, which has one of the highest home ownership rates in
Europe -- 80 percent versus a European Union average of 70
percent, according to the European Mortgage Federation.
Bank of Greece data showed apartment prices fell by 2.7
percent in the second quarter of 2016 from a year earlier, with
the annual pace of price declines decelerating from 4.7 percent
in the first quarter.
The price slide has been easing since a 10.8 percent fall in
2013; market values for residential real estate shed 7.5 percent
in 2014 and 5.0 percent last year.
Economists say the slowing downtrend in home prices could be
pointing to stabilisation soon as the second quarter's drop was
the slowest since the first three months of 2010.
"The encouraging sign is that the real estate market is
reacting to the milder recession and an improving trend in the
labour market during a period when liquidity conditions remain
tight," National Bank economist Nikos Magginas said.
Greece's real estate market has suffered from property taxes
imposed to plug budget deficits, a tight credit market and a
jobless rate hovering around 23.5 percent - the highest in the
19-nation euro zone.
Residential property prices have dropped by 41.4 percent
from a peak hit in 2008, when the country's protracted recession
began.
Greece was pushed to the brink of default by a debt crisis
that at one stage jeopardised its membership of the euro zone
single currency bloc. Its economic prospects have improved since
it signed up to a new bailout package worth up to 86 billion
euros ($97.06 billion) a year ago.
Apart from their negative effect on household wealth,
falling property prices also affect collateral values on banks'
outstanding real estate loans.
Boosted as ever by tourism, Greece's economy expanded 0.3
percent in the second quarter compared with the first three
months of 2016, growing by a faster-than-expected pace.
The European Commission projects a 0.3 percent recession in
Greece this year and economic activity rebounding by 2.7 percent
in 2017.
GREEK APARTMENT PRICE INDICES
2013 2014 2015 Q1* 2016 Q2* 2016
Index 69.5 64.3 61.1 59.9 59.6
Change (y/y %) -10.8 -7.5 -5.0 -4.7 -2.7
New (up to 5 years) 71.6 66.8 63.1 61.7 61.2
Change (%) -10.7 -6.5 -5.5 -5.3 -3.3
Old (older than 5 years) 68.3 62.8 59.9 58.8 58.5
Change (%) -10.8 -8.1 -4.6 -4.4 -2.3
* provisional data
source: Bank of Greece
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
Reporting by George Georgiopoulos