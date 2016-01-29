ATHENS, Jan 29 Greek retail sales by volume fell 4.5 percent in November compared to the same month a year ago, led lower by fuels, lubricants, home appliances and supermarkets, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Data on gross domestic product have shown some resilience in Greek consumer spending, which declined by only 1.0 percent in the third quarter when the economy shrank by 0.9 percent quarter-on-quarter. Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the end of June to stem a flight of cash from banks by depositors unnerved by a stalemate in talks with international lenders, have weighed on the sector. The biggest fall in retail sales last year was recorded in July at 7.2 percent. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY Retail Sales by -4.5 -2.4* -3.3 -2.1 -7.2 -0.4 +4.1 volume y/y Retail Sales by -5.5 -3.6* -5.3 -3.8 -8.6 -1.7 +2.4 revenue y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Renee Maltezou)