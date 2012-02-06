ATHENS, Feb 6 Economic sentiment in Greece
remained gloomy in January, with the economic climate index
registering a small downtick, a survey showed on Monday as
Athens negotiates a key new bailout with its international
creditors to avoid default.
The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE)
said its index -- based on consumer confidence gauges and
sub-indexes for business expectations in industry, construction,
retail trade and services -- edged lower to 74.9 from 75.7
points in December.
Apart from a small improvement in retail trade, industry and
consumer confidence readings, all other sectors of the economy
worsened.
"Uncertainty over the country's funding remains intense.
This does not allow for optimistic projections although there
are business pockets that are resisting and trying to maintain
momentum under tight credit conditions," IOBE said.
With unemployment rising and wages squeezed by higher taxes,
Greek consumers remain the most pessimistic in Europe, IOBE
said, as 64 percent expect their economic situation to worsen
further in the coming 12 months.
Greece's economy, which accounts for about 2.5 percent of
the euro zone, is seen staying in recession for a fifth straight
year in 2012. Last year it is projected to have slumped by about
6 percent.
Unemployment climbed to a record high of 18.4 percent in
August and may rise further.
The drop in Greece's overall economic sentiment compares
with an uptick in IOBE's euro zone reading in January. The
17-nation bloc's economic sentiment index rose to 93.4 points
from 92.8 in November.
IOBE provided the following data:
*************************************************************
YR AVERAGE
JAN 2012 DEC 2011 2011 2010
OVERALL SENTIMENT 74.9 75.7 77.6 79.3
-industrial 71.4 70.9 76.9 75.8
-services 54.2 55.2 61.7 63.6
-retail trade 56.0 54.1 58.9 59.2
-construction 36.4 40.7 34.2 47.4
-consumer confidence -80.1 -81.9 -74.1 -63.4
------------------------------------------------------
* source: IOBE