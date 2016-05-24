* Parliament agreed on Sunday to raise VAT from June 1
ATHENS, May 24 Increasing value-added tax will
reduce state revenues rather than generate the extra income
Greece is seeking as it tries to meet fiscal targets agreed with
its lenders, a body representing small and medium sized
businesses said on Tuesday.
Parliament on Sunday approved raising VAT to 24 from 23
percent from June 1 as one of a package of measures Athens hopes
will help unlock bailout funds needed to meet loan payments.
But the Confederation of Commerce (ESEE) said the sixth VAT
hike in as many years would depress sales by 3 percent, increase
tax evasion and reduce the state's take, as it says happened
after the previous VAT raises.
"The VAT nightmare is unfortunately continuing," said ESEE
head Vassilis Korkidis.
The tax hike will affect supermarkets, fuel, apparel,
transportation, tourism and restaurants and the ESEE estimates
VAT revenues from wholesale, retail and car sales this year
would be 389 million euros, less than the 437 million the
government expects.
Increasing tax on transport, energy and other primary input
costs would hurt businesses already struggling to survive, the
ESEE said, and Greece would struggle to compete with countries
with lower rates such as Germany and Cyprus with VAT at 19
percent, Spain with 21 percent, and Bulgaria and Romania with 20
percent.
Greece's islands no longer enjoy a lower VAT regime and the
impact of the higher tax on tourism, the economy's bright spot
during a deep recession, risks giving away competitive
advantages, ESEE said.
Economists said the tax increase would depress sales
initially, but the policy was necessary to shore up the economy
in the longer term.
"There is little doubt that the tax increases will be
recessionary. However, what's more important at this stage is
finalising the bailout review to swiftly stabilise sentiment and
help a gradual improvement in GDP dynamics," said Platon
Monokroussos, an economist at Athens-based Eurobank.
National Bank economist Nikos Magginas said: "With more than
60 percent of goods and services now facing a 24 percent VAT
rate, there is bound to be some recessionary impact.
"But a bigger risk is if the measure increases the
propensity towards tax evasion," he said, adding that that could
require even more measures later, something that could have an
even larger recessionary effect.
