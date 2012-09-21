By Renee Maltezou
| ATHENS, Sept 21
ATHENS, Sept 21 Greek tourism will fare better
than expected this year because fears of a chaotic exit from
the euro have eased, the head of the main tourist industry
association said on Friday.
He predicted revenues would slump just 5 percent this year
compared with a June forecast of 15 percent, citing the election
of a stable government and signs of confidence from
international lenders as reasons.
Accounting for about 16 percent of output and one in five
jobs, tourism is vital for Greece's depressed economy. Its sandy
beach resorts, azure waters and ancient temples are among its
few strong cards.
Tourism revenues are expected to drop slightly to just over
10 billion euros from 10.5 billion euros in 2011, while arrivals
are expected to reach 16 million this year from a record high of
16.5 million last year, Andreas Andreadis, head of Greek tourism
association SETE, told Reuters.
Speculation about Greece being forced out of the single
currency ahead of a tense election in June and fears that social
unrest could break out scared many visitors off before the peak
summer holiday season.
But the emergence of a pro-European Union government under
conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and the absence of
any violence or big protests helped draw back foreign visitors
to the country's sun-drenched islands in July and August.
"Fears that Greece would leave the euro were overcome and
the question marks vanished," Andreadis told Reuters. "It was
also a quiet summer in terms of strikes," he said.
Talk that Greece's creditors could lose patience with Athens
over its unfulfilled reform pledges, also dissipated as the
European Union and International Monetary Fund resumed talks
over the next stage of its bailout programme.
ON TOUR
Before the election, tourism businesses had expected a 10-15
percent revenue drop for 2012 and hoteliers and travel agents
slashed prices to attract last-minute bookings.
In the first seven months of the year, tourism receipts
declined at an annual pace of 7 percent to 4.923 billion euros,
adding to the pressure on an economy now in its fifth year of
deep recession.
Despite the recession and the depression at home, last year
was good for tourism. About 1.5 million more tourists visited
Greece, largely due to lower fares and political uprisings in
rival holiday destinations Egypt and Tunisia.
A popular summer resort mainly for Germans and Britons for
decades, Greece is now attracting increasing numbers of tourists
from Eastern Europe, with these markets accounting for more than
17 percent of total arrivals, a trend which is expected to
continue, Andreadis said.
He said social media had helped spread the word that any
fears about Greece's stability were unjustified and he predicted
a further improvement next year.
"We will soon announce our 2013 target and it will be
significantly higher," he said.