ATHENS, Sept 2 Greece hopes to assuage concerns
it is slipping up on reforms during talks with European and IMF
inspectors in Paris this week, with debt relief talks unlikely
to start until October, a senior Greek government official told
Reuters.
European Union/International Monetary Fund lenders bailing
out Greece begin their latest review of the country's progress
on its obligations this month, but in a break from the past, the
initial phase of talks starting Tuesday is being held in the
French capital instead of Athens.
That has prompted speculation that the talks could yield a
broad-based agreement on major issues including further debt
relief and additional funding needs for Greece as the
twice-bailed out nation emerges from a six-year recession.
But the senior official cautioned that the effort to meet
outside Athens was mainly to avoid a lengthy inspection similar
to last year's fall review that dragged on for seven months and
that the talks would focus on reforms achieved to date.
"It will be a preliminary discussion on the state of play,"
the official told Reuters. "We want to show that reforms are on
target, soothe those who worry that reforms are not being met."
Athens has come in for criticism in recent months from some
- including former EU economics commissioner Olli Rehn - that it
has slowed down the pace of reforms since European elections in
May won by the leftist opposition, anti-bailout Syriza party.
The Greek official added that widely-expected debt relief
negotiations were unlikely to begin until after the latest
bailout review is over and results of European Central Bank
stress tests are announced in mid-October.
"Debt relief is not on the agenda," the official said,
referring to the Paris talks. "It is something that we might see
after mid-October, probably after the bank stress tests."
Greece has staged a sharp turnaround on its finances since
nearly going bankrupt two years ago at the peak of its debt
crisis but is still expected to require additional concessions
from lenders before its debt mountain is considered manageable.
Debt is expected to hit a peak of 177.2 percent of GDP this
year before starting to decline next year.
The country also still faces record unemployment of over 27
percent but has begun to post budget surpluses before interest
payments and successfully returned to bond markets twice this
year after a four-year exile.
The talks in Paris start later on Tuesday and end Thursday,
with the EU/IMF bailout review set to continue in the Greek
capital later this month.
The periodic bailout reviews by EU/IMF inspectors in Athens
- and the threat of additional austerity demanded by them - are
often blamed by retailers for depressing consumer sentiment,
while unions use the visits to stage angry protests.
