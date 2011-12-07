Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos addresses parliamentarians before the 2012 budget vote at the parliament in Athens December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

NEW YORK Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told investors on Wednesday the next three months are critical in pulling the nation out of a deep and multi-faceted crisis, as the country faces possible elections and negotiations with private investors.

Venizelos said in a recorded message to the 13th Annual Capital Link Investor Forum in New York that he was sure European leaders will take strong action at key meetings in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

"I am sure that tomorrow and the day after tomorrow the leaders of the euro area and the European Union will take important decisions and send a clear and strong message to the markets that the euro area has the ability and power to overcome this crisis," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday Greece's coalition government passed an 2012 austerity budget aimed at shrinking its debt mountain with tax hikes and spending cuts. The budget passed hours after protesters clashed with police outside parliament.

Three major parties backing technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos voted solidly for the budget plan, a package of deeply unpopular measures needed to cut the deficit and show foreign lenders Greece is sorting out its finances.

"We are very close to our goal," Venizelos said in a nearly seven-minute message. "The next three months are crucial. And the fact that we have a new three party government that enjoys an incredibly broad support in the parliament" will help reach the necessary consensus.

While Venizelos did not mention any specific events, the caretaker government led by Papademos is negotiating with private bondholders on a voluntary deal to restructure the government's debt and avoid a credit event that would trigger the payout of insurance in the form of credit default swaps.

Venizelos told lawmakers earlier on Wednesday the government will continue its debt negotiations with a creditors committee next week in Athens.

Greece also faces elections with a tentative date set for February 19.

(Reporting By Daniel Bases and Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)