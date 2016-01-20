ATHENS Jan 20 Greece's top administrative court annulled a government decision which last year revoked Canada's Eldorado Gold mining licence in Greece, according to court documents published on Wednesday.

The Vancouver-based mining company had appealed to Greece's top court to overturn a ban on its plans to develop a gold mine in a forested area of northern Greece, in a case widely seen as a test of the leftist government's approach to foreign investment.

The majority of the court's judges had ruled in favour of Eldorado in November but a final ruling was pending. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)