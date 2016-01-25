(Corrects paragraph two to say the company has won the appeal, and not awaiting an official decision)

Jan 25 Eldorado Gold Corp, which suspended mine construction and development in Greece after a year of confrontations with the country's government, said it expects to write down the value of its assets in the country by $1.2 billion-$1.6 billion.

The company has already won its appeal over a decision on a mining permit in northern Greece, which the government had revoked on environmental concerns.

A majority of judges of Greece's top administrative court, which Eldorado had appealed to annul the government decision, ruled in favor of Eldorado in November. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)