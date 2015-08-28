ATHENS Aug 28 Canada's Eldorado Gold
and workers at its disputed gold mine project in northern Greece
filed a new legal complaint on Friday to overturn a government
decision which led to its activities being halted, court
officials said.
Eldorado's complaint at one of Greece's top courts came
after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's leftist government
announced last week that it was revoking the permit for the $1
billion project run by Eldorado, one of the biggest foreign
investments in the country, arguing that the company had
violated contractual terms.
Eldorado stopped operations at the mine in the Halkidiki
region as a result, putting most of its 2,000 employees on
suspension.
Eldorado's Greek subsidiary, Hellas Gold, and its
Greek workers, argue in their latest legal complaint that the
decision was illegal and against the Greek constitution, the
court officials said.
Eldorado said the Greek government's decision to put the
project on ice violated the principles of good administration
and the separation of the judicial and executive powers,
according to the officials.
