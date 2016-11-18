ATHENS Nov 18 Greece has approved a permit
application by Canadian gold miner Eldorado to build a
plant at its Skouries gold mine in northern Greece, a senior
Greek energy ministry source said on Friday.
After years of confrontation with the Greek government over
environmental concerns, Vancouver-based Eldorado halted
development at its project in the forested Halkidiki peninsula
in January. It laid off most of its 600 workers, saying the
government had been delaying necessary permits
The miner resumed preparatory work for construction at the
site in June after it received approval of an updated technical
study. It plans to start production there in 2019.
A source at the energy ministry said that Greece approved
Eldorado's amended plan to build an enrichment plant in Skouries
earlier this month.
Asked about suggestions that the government has changed its
stance towards the investment, the source said: "Nothing has
changed in our policy".
"If we hadn't approved this licence, the company would have
taken the case to the (country's top administrative
court)Council of State."
Eldorado still needs a town planning permit for the Skouries
plant, the source added.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Alexander Smith)