ATHENS, Sept 28 Greece's newly appointed government has called on Canada's Eldorado Gold to allow most of the workers at its Greek gold mine to return to work, the energy ministry said on Monday.

Greece last month revoked Eldorado's permit to develop a mine in the northern region of Halkidiki, seen as one of the top foreign investments in the country, saying the company had violated contractual terms.

Eldorado then suspended its operations at the mine and temporarily laid off most of its 1,300 workers.

Energy Minister Panos Skourletis, who returned to his ministerial post after the Sept. 20 national election, on Monday met officials from Eldorado's Greek unit Hellas Gold and labour union representatives to discuss the issue.

"The company was asked to recall workers' temporary redundancy as a gesture of goodwill," the ministry said in a statement.

The energy ministry views positively Hellas Gold's proposal that a team be set up to discuss technical issues, but wants employees to be able to return to work, a government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Greece and Eldorado will meet again, another source close to the matter said, without disclosing a specific date.

Greece wants Eldorado to conduct tests of the so-called flash-melting method to ensure its mining activities will not harm the environment at the site. The company has done such tests in Finland.

Eldorado Chief Executive Paul Wright said last week he believed the new Greek government and the Vancouver-based mining company could resolve their differences, but if not, Eldorado couldn't continue investing in the country.

"Our feeling is that a dialogue has started, a dialogue which will continue and we believe it can lead ... to mining operation resuming," Yiorgos Hatzis, head of the mineworkers union, told Greek state television after the meeting. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Holmes)