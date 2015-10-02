ATHENS Oct 2 Canada's Eldorado Gold
plans to call workers at its Greek gold mine back to work once
the company is notified of a court ruling which overturned the
suspension of its operations in northern Greece, a company
executive told Reuters.
Greece's top administrative court earlier on Friday
temporarily cancelled a government ban on Eldorado's plans to
develop a gold mine in a forested area in Halkidiki until a
final ruling is issued. The ban had forced the firm to suspend
its Greek operations and put most of its workers on temporary
redundancy.
"As soon as we are officially notified of this court ruling
we will bring our workers back to work," Eldorado's country
manager for Greece Eduardo Moura told Reuters.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Adrian Croft)