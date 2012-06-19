ATHENS, June 19 Deposits are trickling back to
Greek banks after a conservative victory in Sunday's election
assuaged fears the country was set to crash out of the euro,
several Greek bankers said on Tuesday.
Panicked Greeks who had withdrawn up to 800 million euros
from major banks daily in the run-up to Sunday's vote on fears a
leftist victory would push the country back to the drachma were
now bringing back some of the money stashed at home, they said.
"The bleeding has stopped," one Greek banker said on
condition of anonymity.
One Greek bank that was losing about 30 million euros a day
in the days leading up to the election - more than half of which
was taken home or put in safe deposit boxes - found the trend
had quickly changed course on Monday.
"Yesterday, we saw a reversal. We had about 15 million euros
of cash brought back," the banker said.
However, bankers indicated that private banking clients who
had wired money abroad had yet to bring their funds back.
A third Greek banker said inflows of up to 10,000 euros from
small savers who had stored cash at home were returning, but
that the lender had yet to see large sums of over 50,000 euros
being brought back.
"We didn't have any deposit outflows yesterday and we are
expecting a similar picture today," the banker said.
"The election result helped."
Deposits have been fleeing Greek banks since the sovereign
debt crisis erupted in late 2009, and the tottering banking
system relies for liquidity on the European Central Bank and the
Greek central bank.
Greece's banks have lost 72 billion euros in deposits since
the start of 2010, or about 30 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Five of Greece's top banks saw 37 billion euros
taken out last year, including 12 billion euros from EFG
Eurobank and 8-9 billion euros apiece at National Bank
of Greece, Piraeus and Alpha Bank.
The outflows picked up pace dramatically before last week's
vote as rumours swirled the leftist SYRIZA party was on track to
win. The party, which finished second in the poll, had pledged
to rip up the bailout package keeping Greece afloat, prompting
fears that European partners could cut off funds and push the
country back to the drachma, sharply devaluing bank deposits.
Greek bankers said they were optimistic money would continue
to return in the coming days as the conservative New Democracy
party made progress in putting together a coalition government
to steer the country back from bankruptcy.
"We've seen people bringing back cash that they had
withdrawn and mostly taken home," said a banker at a mid-sized
foreign-owned lender.
"We expect this trend to pick up in the coming days."
