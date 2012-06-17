BRUSSELS, June 17 The European Union is ready to
talk about Greece's austerity timetable with whatever government
emerges from Sunday's election in Greece, Belgium's foreign
minister said, after exit polls showed the outcome too close to
call.
"It is better to be faced with people who are ready to
talk," Didier Reynders was quoted as saying by the Belga news
agency, in an apparent reference to the conservative New
Democracy, which unlike leftist SYRIZA has broadly backed the
terms of an EU/IMF bailout package for Greece.
Reynders said there was room to negotiate the timetable for
Greece to meet the terms of the 130 billion euro bailout
package, but said that did not amount to a "blank cheque" for
the country.