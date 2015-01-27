ATHENS Jan 27 Newly elected Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras named Yannis Dragasakis, a veteran of his leftwing Syriza party as deputy premier and confirmed economist Yanis Varoufakis as finance minister as he unveiled a cabinet on Tuesday.

Panos Kammenos, leader of the Independent Greeks', Tsipras's right-wing coalition partners, was named to the defence portfolio in the line-up announced by longtime Tsipras aide Nikos Pappas, who was named as state minister, a role similar to a chief of staff.

Dragasakis - an economist who in the run-up to the vote demanded an investigation into how the country was forced into a bailout - had been expected to become deputy prime minister overseeing ministries related to the economy. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)