ATHENS Jan 27 Newly elected Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras named Yannis Dragasakis, a veteran of
his leftwing Syriza party as deputy premier and confirmed
economist Yanis Varoufakis as finance minister as he unveiled a
cabinet on Tuesday.
Panos Kammenos, leader of the Independent Greeks', Tsipras's
right-wing coalition partners, was named to the defence
portfolio in the line-up announced by longtime Tsipras aide
Nikos Pappas, who was named as state minister, a role similar to
a chief of staff.
Dragasakis - an economist who in the run-up to the vote
demanded an investigation into how the country was forced into a
bailout - had been expected to become deputy prime minister
overseeing ministries related to the economy.
