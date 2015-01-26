ATHENS Jan 26 Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras was sworn in as prime minister on Monday, a day after his sweeping election victory, in a brief and sober ceremony at the office of President Karolos Papoulias.

Taking the oath without the traditional religious blessings that normally accompany the swearing in of a new prime minister and without a tie, Tsipras pledged to uphold the constitution after he had assured Papoulias that he had enough support to form a government.

He is expected to announce his cabinet by Tuesday after sealing an accord with the Independent Greeks, a small rightwing anti-bailout party. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)