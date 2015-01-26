ATHENS Jan 26 Greek leftist leader Alexis
Tsipras was sworn in as prime minister on Monday, a day after
his sweeping election victory, in a brief and sober ceremony at
the office of President Karolos Papoulias.
Taking the oath without the traditional religious blessings
that normally accompany the swearing in of a new prime minister
and without a tie, Tsipras pledged to uphold the constitution
after he had assured Papoulias that he had enough support to
form a government.
He is expected to announce his cabinet by Tuesday after
sealing an accord with the Independent Greeks, a small rightwing
anti-bailout party.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)