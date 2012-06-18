BRIEF-Shenzhen Heungkong's shares to resume trading
June 9 Shenzhen Heungkong Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on June 12 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rTpDWU Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ATHENS, June 18 Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras on Monday said he would try to change the painful terms of a bailout programme keeping Greece afloat after forming a government.
Samaras, who beat the radical leftist SYRIZA party in Sunday's election to place first, made the comments after he was formally given the mandate to form a government by Greek President Karolos Papoulias.
June 9 Shenzhen Heungkong Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on June 12 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rTpDWU Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd