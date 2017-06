Leader of conservative New Democracy party Antonis Samaras waves to supporters after his statement on the election results in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras on Monday said he would try to change the painful terms of a bailout programme keeping Greece afloat after forming a government.

Samaras, who beat the radical leftist SYRIZA party in Sunday's election to place first, made the comments after he was formally given the mandate to form a government by Greek President Karolos Papoulias.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)