ATHENS, June 18 Greece's conservative New Democracy party held a 2.9 point lead in Sunday's vote after 97 percent of the ballots were counted, the country's interior ministry said. New Democracy had 29.7 percent of the vote, while the radical leftist SYRIZA party was running second with 26.9 percent. The result allows a pro-bailout majority in the country's 300-seat parliament. The election could determine whether Greece is pushed to bankruptcy and crashes out of the euro zone, a scenario policymakers have warned could occur if the anti-bailout SYRIZA party placed first. Here are the election results: Party ND SYRIZA PASOK I.Greeks Golden Dem. KKE Dawn Left % 29.7 26.9 12.3 7.5 6.9 6.2 4.5 Seats 129 71 33 20 18 17 12 Here are the May 6 election results: % 18.9 16.8 13.2 10.6 7.0 6.1 8.5 *ND: New Democracy (Conservatives) *SYRIZA: Radical Left Coalition *PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement *I.Greeks: Independent Greeks *KKE: Greek Communist Party *G.Dawn: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalist) *Dem.Left: Democratic Left