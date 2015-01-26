AMSTERDAM Jan 26 Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem told the Dutch parliament on Monday that there was "no script available" for Greece to exit the eurozone.

In a letter to parliament Dijsselbloem, the Netherlands' finance minister, dismissed questions about the possibility as "irrelevant."

"The main goal of the Cabinet, and of the Eurogroup, was and remains to keep the eurozone together," he wrote. "The leaders of the largest Greek political parties say they want to remain within the eurozone. Therefore speculation about an exit of Greece from the Eurozone is irrelevant."

"A script for 'Greece out of the eurozone' is not available".

Earlier on Monday, Greece swore in left-wing leader Alexis Tsipras as prime minister after his party came first in elections in which he vowed to reject the austerity policies demanded by European institutions in exchange for financial support. (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Dominic Evans)