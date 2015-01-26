(Adds background, details about letter)

AMSTERDAM Jan 26 Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem told the Dutch parliament on Monday that there was 'no script available' for Greece to exit the eurozone.

In a letter to parliament, Dijsselbloem, the Netherlands' finance minister, dismissed questions about the possibility as "irrelevant".

"The main goal of the cabinet, and of the Eurogroup, was and remains to keep the eurozone together," he wrote. "The leaders of the largest Greek political parties say they want to remain within the eurozone. Therefore speculation about an exit of Greece from the eurozone is irrelevant."

"A script for 'Greece out of the eurozone' is not available," he wrote.

Earlier on Monday, Greece swore in left-wing leader Alexis Tsipras as prime minister. Tsipras has vowed to reject the austerity policies demanded by European institutions in exchange for needed financial support.

In his letter to parliament, Dijsselbloem argued there was no reason for Greece to leave the eurozone, since doing so would not "solve the challenges Greece is still facing".

"The further recovery of Greece will require more time and in my opinion can best take place within the eurozone," he said.

In a interview on Dutch television in November, Dijsselbloem acknowledged that in 2012, the Netherlands had discussed plans to reintroduce its historical currency, the guilder, in case of a eurozone break-up. (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Dominic Evans)