AMSTERDAM Jan 26 Eurogroup chairman Jeroen
Dijsselbloem told the Dutch parliament on Monday that there was
'no script available' for Greece to exit the eurozone.
In a letter to parliament, Dijsselbloem, the Netherlands'
finance minister, dismissed questions about the possibility as
"irrelevant".
"The main goal of the cabinet, and of the Eurogroup, was and
remains to keep the eurozone together," he wrote. "The leaders
of the largest Greek political parties say they want to remain
within the eurozone. Therefore speculation about an exit of
Greece from the eurozone is irrelevant."
"A script for 'Greece out of the eurozone' is not
available," he wrote.
Earlier on Monday, Greece swore in left-wing leader Alexis
Tsipras as prime minister. Tsipras has vowed to reject the
austerity policies demanded by European institutions in exchange
for needed financial support.
In his letter to parliament, Dijsselbloem argued there was
no reason for Greece to leave the eurozone, since doing so would
not "solve the challenges Greece is still facing".
"The further recovery of Greece will require more time and
in my opinion can best take place within the eurozone," he said.
In a interview on Dutch television in November, Dijsselbloem
acknowledged that in 2012, the Netherlands had discussed plans
to reintroduce its historical currency, the guilder, in case of
a eurozone break-up.
