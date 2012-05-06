May 6 Here is a look back at Greece's financial
crisis in the last two years as the country goes to the polls:
May 2, 2010 - Prime Minister George Papandreou says he has
sealed a bailout deal with the European Union and International
Monetary Fund in return for extra budget cuts of 30 billion
euros ($39 billion) over three years. The package represents the
first rescue of a euro zone member.
May 4/5 - Public sector workers stage a 48-hour nationwide
strike. Three people are killed when a bank is set on fire.
May 6 - Greek parliament approves the austerity bill.
May 10 - Global policymakers install an emergency safety net
worth about $1 trillion to bolster international financial
markets and prevent the crisis from damaging the euro. This
includes 440 billion euros in guarantees from euro zone states.
EU ministers say the IMF will contribute 250 billion euros.
July 7 - Parliament passes a pension reform in line with the
EU/IMF deal, and raises women's retirement age from 60 to 65.
Oct. 4 - Government submits a 2011 draft budget to
parliament promising to cut the deficit faster than agreed in
the IMF/EU bailout deal.
2011:
May 23 - Greece unveils planned privatisations as part of
its goal to raise 50 billion euros by 2015 to reduce debts.
June 13 - Greece gets the lowest credit rating in the world
after S&P downgrades it by three notches, to CCC from B.
June 17 - Papandreou reshuffles his cabinet, appointing his
main party rival Evangelos Venizelos as new finance minister.
The new cabinet wins a confidence vote on June 22.
June 29 - Papandreou wins a parliamentary majority in favour
of the five-year austerity plan - thus securing new funding.
July 8 - IMF approves disbursement of 3.2 billion euros.
July 21 - Euro zone leaders agree on a second rescue with an
extra 110 billion euros of government money; private sector
bondholders will contribute some 50 billion euros by mid-2014.
Oct. 21 - Greece approves more austerity measures, defying
violent protests in Athens and a general strike.
Oct. 27 - Euro zone leaders beef up the rescue to an
estimated 130 billion euros. They persuade private banks and
insurers to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek bonds - a
figure which in subsequent negotiations will rise to 74 percent.
Oct. 31 - In a shock move, Papandreou calls a referendum on
the latest bailout without consulting European leaders.
-- France and Germany say Athens will receive no more aid
until parliament votes to meet its commitments to the euro zone.
Nov. 4 - After intense pressure from European leaders, the
government confirms it has dropped referendum plans.
Nov. 5 - Papandreou survives a parliamentary confidence
vote, avoiding snap elections.
Nov. 6 - Papandreou seals a deal with the opposition to form
a coalition to approve the bailout before early elections.
Nov. 10 - Former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas
Papademos is appointed to head a new coalition. He says Greece
will implement the bailout deal before calling elections.
Nov. 24 - The IMF welcomes a written pledge from Antonis
Samaras, leader of the conservative New Democracy party, backing
the bailout deal.
Dec. 6 - Violence breaks out at protests outside parliament
in Athens. Some people are wounded and 38 people are arrested.
Dec 7 - The new coalition passes an austerity 2012 budget
aimed at cutting the deficit to 5.4 percent of GDP (from what is
now projected at nine percent in 2011) and at creating a 2012
surplus before interest payments are taken into account.
2012:
Feb. 9 - The two main Greek coalition parties agree on
austerity terms of the new bailout demanded by the EU and IMF.
-- Unemployment rises to 20.9 percent, a new record.
Feb. 12 - Greek lawmakers endorse a new austerity deal after
10 hours of debate while thousands protest in Athens.
Feb. 15 - Parties in the Papademos government give written
undertakings to implement the austerity measures.
Feb. 20/21 - Euro zone ministers agree the 130 billion euro
bailout, and finalise measures to cut Greece's debt to 120.5
percent of GDP by 2020.
March 9 - Greece averts an uncontrolled default when it
agrees a bond swap deal with private creditors clearing the way
for the bailout and cutting its debt by more than 100 billion
euros.
May 6 - National elections.