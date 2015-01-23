* Programme necessary for final disbursement, ECB support
* Official open to aid, debt relief under certain conditions
(Updates with quotes, details on euro zone stance)
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Jan 23 Greece will have to ask for a
new extension to its euro zone bailout programme before 1.8
billion euros in pending aid can be paid, a senior euro zone
official said on Friday, stressing that a new government must
first be in place to do so.
Greece's programme with the euro zone expires on Feb. 28.
Although the International Monetary Fund will continue to back
Athens, the country needs to be under an European accord to
receive the final euro zone loans and to be eligible for support
from the European Central Bank.
Without an extension, Athens would also lose access to
almost 11 billion euros in euro zone bailout bonds now available
to safeguard Greek bank capital needs in the Hellenic Financial
Stability Fund.
Given Greek elections on Sunday, one senior euro zone
official said it was "on the outer fringes of statistical
probability" that the EU, IMF and ECB would complete a
long-delayed fifth review of Greece's international aid
programme and release the final euro zone disbursement.
But the official, who declined to be named, played down
concerns about a standoff with the leftist Syriza party and
international lenders that would drive Greece to bankruptcy and
push the country out of the euro zone.
The official said euro zone finance ministers will discuss
financing for Greece on Monday at a meeting in Brussels and are
expected to signal that they are willing to give Athens more
time under a programme.
"Another extension may need to be considered," the official
said, referring to the programme that was originally due to
expire at the end of last year. "A precondition for such an
extension is that you have to ask for it."
After two bailouts totalling 240 billion euros ($270
billion) since 2010, the outgoing Greek government wanted to
switch back to market financing, while Syriza wants to drop the
bailout altogether and says it will demand a debt write-off.
But European Commission President Jean-Claude has said
Greece will remain in the euro zone and the official reiterated
that there was room to work with Athens whatever the outcome of
the elections.
"Sometimes it sounds as if, whatever happens, there will be
debt relief. The picture is much more differentiated. There is
the agreement under certain conditions to enter into these
discussions," the official said.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Catherine Evans)