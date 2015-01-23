BERLIN Jan 23 Eurogroup chief Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said Greece must accept the rules of the euro zone
if it wants to stay in the currency bloc, a German magazine
quoted him as saying on Friday.
Leftist party Syriza, which leads in the polls ahead of
Sunday's Greek election, says it wants to remain in the single
currency but also pledges to end the austerity imposed under the
country's international bailout.
Dijsselbloem pointed out in an interview with Spiegel online
that all the leading politicians in Greece have said they want
to keep the euro.
"If you say that, then that means you have to accept the
rules and agreements," he said. "And that also means: any
country that need support to finance its economy and public
expenditures must stick to those conditions."
Dijsselbloem added that it will not work if a country
"simply asks for loans without meeting any sort of conditions."
He also said every Greek government will depend on further
support from euro zone countries.
Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras told a rally in Athens that an
end to Greece's "national humiliation" was near after opinion
polls showed his party pulling ahead.
Tsipras urged Greeks to give Syriza an outright victory in
Sunday's vote so the country could turn its back on four years
of austerity under the terms of the EU/IMF bailout.
The election is being closely watched by financial markets
who fear a Syriza victory could lead to a stand-off with
European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders and push
the country close to bankruptcy or an exit from the euro zone.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum)