ATHENS Jan 26 The leftwing Syriza party is
planning to appoint economist Yanis Varoufakis as Greece's next
finance minister, barring last-minute hitches, three senior
party officials told Reuters on Monday.
"This is the decision, anything else would be a surprise," a
senior Syriza official told Reuters. The move was also confirmed
by two other officials in the party.
Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras is due to be sworn in as prime
minister later Monday and unveil his cabinet on Tuesday.
Asked in an interview with Irish national broadcaster RTE on
Monday if he was ready to serve as finance minister, Varoufakis
said: "We shall leave it to the incoming prime minister to make
his decision. The reason why I left a very cosy and cushy life
at the University of Texas to come here was not in order not to
serve."
