(Repeats story published on Monday, with no changes)
* If made finance minister, would be key negotiator with
creditors
* Has described international bailouts as "fiscal
waterboarding"
* Vowed to destroy oligarchs, renegotiate Greece's debt
mountain
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Jan 26 A scourge of austerity policies
who calls himself an "accidental economist" is set to become
Greece's finance minister and the key negotiator with its
creditors, barring last-minute hitches, senior Syriza party
officials said on Monday.
In characteristically purple prose, Yanis Varoufakis, 53,
celebrated the victory of Alexis Tsipras's far-left Syriza in
Greek elections by paraphrasing Welsh poet Dylan Thomas.
"Greek democracy today chose to stop going gently into the
night. Greek democracy resolved to rage against the dying of the
light," the bi-national Greek-Australian wrote on his blog.
Confirmation of his appointment is expected after Prime
Minister Tsipras works out final details of his cabinet on
Monday night but other potential candidates - including senior
Syriza official Yannis Dragasakis, a founding member of the
party - could still emerge.
The radical academic, who studied in Britain and has also
taught in Australia, Greece and the United States, vowed in
pre-election interviews to destroy Greek oligarchs, end what he
called the humanitarian crisis in Greece and renegotiate the
country's debt mountain.
"We are going to destroy the basis upon which they have
built for decade after decade a system, a network that viciously
sucks the energy and the economic power from everybody else in
society," he told Britain's Channel 4 television.
His appointment would highlight a swift change in tone
brought by 40-year-old Tsipras and he would contrast with
grizzled Brussels veterans such as Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble
or EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
He would succeed two centrist technocrats who implemented
austerity measures demanded by the "troika" of the European
Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund.
But even if Varoufakis does not get the job, he is still
expected to play a key role in talks with foreign lenders,
according to party officials.
'ATHEIST THEOLOGIAN'
Varoufakis, who has also worked at a video game company, has
been a longtime critic of Europe's handling of an economic
crisis he says risks undermining the continent's democratic
foundations and breaking the euro zone apart.
The academic - who favours bright shirts and jeans - only
went into politics in the run-up to Sunday's election, leaving
his position at the University of Texas, saying he could not
refuse Tsipras' invitation to join his team.
Comparing himself to "an atheist theologian ensconced in a
Middle Ages monastery", he has attacked conventional economic
theory that favours budget rigour and market-friendly structural
reforms as a response to the crisis.
The recipe amounted to "a cynical transfer of banking losses
onto the shoulders of the weakest taxpayers", he said in a blog
post this month announcing his candidacy for parliament.
As an adviser to former Prime Minister George Papandreou, he
argued that Greece could not avoid defaulting on its massive
public debt, which has swollen from 146 percent of gross
domestic product in 2010 to over 175 percent last year, the
second highest in the world after Japan.
A prolific blogger and regular media commentator with a
vivid turn of phrase, he described international bailouts of
struggling euro zone states as "fiscal waterboarding" that
risked converting Europe into "a form of Victorian workhouse".
While he believes it was a mistake for Greece to join the
euro in 2001, he says it is too late to leave now but Europe
must change its approach to the crisis or risk sinking into a
deadly spiral of deflation and stagnation.
(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Paul Taylor and Pravin
Char)