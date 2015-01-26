(Adds comments, background)
HELSINKI Jan 26 Finland is ready to discuss
extensions for Greece's bailout programme if its new government
can commit to existing agreements and promised structural
reforms, Prime Minister Alexander Stubb said on Monday.
"We will not forgive loans but we are ready to discuss
extending the bailout programme or maturities ... But this will
not change the fact that Greece must continue economic reforms,"
Stubb told reporters.
He added he considered Greece's loan conditions already very
affordable and did not see room for any radical change.
"We respect the democratic election result, but we will also
stick to what has been agreed earlier.... One must remember that
the whole euro crisis started from breaking of rules."
Finland was the only euro state to demand collateral for a
bailout loan for Greece in 2012 following a rise of its
euro-sceptic party The Finns, formerly known as True Finns.
Stubb's left-right coalition government faces general
election in April.
