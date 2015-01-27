DUBLIN Jan 27 Economics professor Yanis
Varoufakis confirmed he would take up the post of Greek finance
minister ahead of a cabinet announcement expected later on
Tuesday.
Varoufakis, 53, will become the key negotiator with
Greece's creditors after the left-wing, anti-bailout Syriza
party agreed to form a coalition government following its
victory in Sunday's election.
"This is happening today, we shall be sworn in later today,"
Varoufakis told Irish radio station Newstalk when asked if he
would be finance minister. "As the next finance minister, I can
assure you that I shall not go into the eurogroup seeking a
solution that is good for the Greek taxpayer and bad for the
Irish, Slovak, German, French and Italian taxpayer."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)