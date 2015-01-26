BERLIN Jan 26 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble once again ruled out a debt haircut for Greece on
Monday after leftist leader Alexis Tsipras was sworn in as prime
minister of a new hardline, anti-bailout government that wants
to face down international lenders.
"There's no question of a debt haircut," Schaeuble told ARD
television. "Greece isn't overburdened by its debt servicing."
Schaeuble said the euro zone wants to continue its bailout
programme for Greece.
"We can't imagine how Greece, without a continuation of this
programme, can continue on a reasonable economic path. But the
election was just yesterday and the government was formed with
remarkable speed. Now we have to give the government the time to
make its decision. We're ready to continue the programme but
it's Greece's decision."
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum)