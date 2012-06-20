ATHENS, June 20 A conservative-led Greek
government has been agreed and will form a team to "renegotiate"
the EU/IMF bailout saving the country from bankruptcy, Socialist
PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos said on Wednesday.
Venizelos, whose PASOK party will enter alliance with the
larger conservative New Democracy, said cabinet posts would be
decided by Wednesday evening. He said the key issue would be to
form a team to renegotiate the 130 billion euro ($164.79
billion) bailout.
"Greece has a government and this is the message that the
outgoing finance minister (George) Zanias will take to the
Eurogroup," Venizelos told reporters.