ATHENS Jan 26 Greece's leftwing Syriza party
will form a coalition government with the right-wing,
anti-bailout Independent Greeks party, the leader of the smaller
party told reporters on Monday.
"I want to announce that from this moment there is a
government in the country. The Independent Greeks give a vote of
confidence in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. There is an
agreement in principle," Panos Kammenos said after talks with
Tsipras at Syriza's headquarters in Athens.
"The prime minister today will see the president for his
swearing in and will announce the composition of the government
in which the Independent Greeks will participate."
The alliance between the parties on opposite ends of the
political spectrum marks an unusual tie-up between forces
brought together by a common hatred of the EU/IMF bailout
programme keeping Greece afloat.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou,
Writing by Deepa Babington)