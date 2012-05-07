ATHENS May 7 Greek Socialist leader Evangelos
Venizelos appealed on Monday for a pro-European coalition to
keep the country in the euro zone and reiterated that terms of
an unpopular bailout should be renegotiated to lessen the burden
on Greeks.
Venizelos's PASOK party and his conservative rivals New
Democracy failed to win a combined majority in parliament after
Sunday's election, leaving Greece's political landscape in
disarray.
The two parties are the only ones in parliament backing a
bailout package tied to austerity measures.
"All political forces must respond to the country's need to
be governed," the Socialist leader said after holding talks with
New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras.
Venizelos said Greece should renegotiate the terms of its
bailout, reiterating that cuts demanded under the package should
be spread out over three years instead of two.