ATHENS, June 17 Greece's conservative New
Democracy party was leading in Sunday's vote after 15 percent of
ballots were counted, the country's interior ministry said.
New Democracy had taken a 31.1 percent share of the vote,
while the radical leftist SYRIZA party was running second with
25.4 percent of the vote.
The closely-watched election could determine whether Greece
is pushed to bankruptcy and crashes out of the euro zone, a
scenario policymakers have warned could occur if the
anti-bailout SYRIZA party placed first.