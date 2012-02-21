A woman raises a Greek flag during an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament in Athens February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Greece's co-ruling conservative New Democracy party would agree to holding elections on April 29 instead of April 8 if more time is needed to complete a bond swap deal and avert a messy default, party sources said on Tuesday.

"April 8 is still a possibility but, if time is not enough, April 29 looks like a realistic date," one party source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"We've said from the start we want the elections as soon as the PSI (bond swap) is completed. Now we have a visible horizon. We don't want to delay for any other reason," the source added.

Party leader Antonis Samaras told Reuters in an interview in January he wanted elections no later than April 8. New Democracy is one of two parties supporting the coalition of technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, who secured a second bailout for debt-laden Greece on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou)