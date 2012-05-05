* Most uncertain and critical poll for decades
* Inconclusive result could shake euro zone anew
* Angry Greeks abandon traditional big parties
By George Georgiopoulos and Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, May 5 A ban on campaigning took effect
in Greece on Saturday 24 hours ahead of the most uncertain and
critical election for decades, a vote that could throw the
country's future in Europe into doubt and shake the common
currency.
Pollsters say the result of Sunday's poll is impossible to
predict, aggravating fears of political chaos that could revive
a euro zone debt crisis that Greece first unleashed in 2009.
Local media underlined the importance of the vote as a ban
in campaigning came into effect a day before the polls opened.
"With the tough dilemma of staying in the euro or
bankruptcy, voters head to the polls in the most crucial
election showdown in recent decades," said the centre-left Ta
Nea newspaper.
Proto Thema weekly said the vote was the most critical since
the fall of a military dictatorship in 1974 while centre-left
daily Ethnos said: "What we are being called to do is determine
with our vote whether the country will have a future or not."
Greeks are enraged by one of Europe's worst recessions since
World War Two and are expected to abandon the two formerly
dominant major parties in droves, turning instead to a raft of
fringe groups opposed to a hugely unpopular 130 billion euro
international bailout that is keeping Greece afloat - but which
comes with painful strings attached.
The last polls before a blackout two weeks ago suggested the
conservative New Democracy and Socialist PASOK parties, who
support the bailout, will come first and second in the poll.
But their support has been ravaged by anger over a crisis
that has slashed wages and benefits, pushed unemployment to one
of the highest levels in Europe and provoked a rash of suicides
by despairing businessmen and pensioners.
If the two parties fail to win a big enough majority to go
into a coalition, they will have to woo groups opposed to the
bailout, raising fears that Greece will renege on its promises
to international lenders and head down a path towards bankruptcy
and an exit from the euro, with dire contagion risks for other
crisis hit EU states like Spain and Italy.
KINGMAKERS
A record 8-10 parties could enter parliament and four small
groups are vying to become kingmakers after the poll.
Antonis Pavlakis, a 40-year-old bank employee said he
wouldn't vote for either New Democracy or PASOK.
"Why should I? My salary has been cut, my taxes have gone up
and I'm not sure I will still have a job," he said, adding that
his pay had been slashed by 15 percent.
PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos appealed to voters to
support the bailout to avoid economic disaster. "Greeks are
holding in their hands the fate of the country, the fate of the
next generation, not just the next four years but the next 20
years," he said in an interview with Ta Nea.
Venizelos negotiated the bailout as finance minister and has
managed to claw back some of the support lost by discredited
former prime minister George Papandreou. But PASOK's support is
expected to drop to 19 percent or less from the 44 percent it
took in a landslide victory at the last election in 2009.
New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras is expected to win
about 25 percent of the vote but insists he wants to rule alone.
Analysts say that if he comes close to the numbers he needs he
may be tempted to push for another snap election.
His last public statement before the vote, in an article in
Ta Nea, was typically uncompromising, sniping at PASOK's
economic record and showing little inclination to rule jointly
with them.
Despite pressure across Europe to temper a drive for
austerity - that has worsened recession - with measures to boost
growth, EU paymaster Germany warned Greeks they could be forced
out of the euro if they did not meet the terms of the bailout.
"If Greek voters were to vote for a majority that does not
honour those agreements, then Greece will have to bear the
consequences," said German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.
His remarks reflected wide concern in Europe about the
consequences of the Greek vote but were likely to stoke the rage
of Greeks who have burned German flags and carried effigies of
Chancellor Angela Merkel in Nazi uniform because of Berlin's
tough insistence on austerity.
The troika of IMF, European Union and European Central bank
lenders funding Greece's bailout fear the election could put at
risk the fiscal cuts and reforms it must deliver in exchange for
the money it needs to stay solvent, including 11.7 billion euros
of new savings due in June.
If Venizelos and Samaras fail to win a big enough majority
to form a stable government, they are likely to turn first to
the Democratic Left party of Fotis Kouvelis, most moderate of
the four parties vying for third place.
If he refuses, they would have to woo even smaller groupings
in what could be a long-drawn and uncertain period of
negotiation after the vote.