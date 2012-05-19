ATHENS May 19 Greece confirmed on Saturday that
it would a hold a repeat general election on June 17, after
party leaders failed to form a coalition government following an
inconclusive election.
"We are calling a general election for June 17. The new
parliament will convene on June 28, Thursday," said a statement
from the parliament's press office.
The statement said President Karolos Papoulias had dissolved
the parliament elected on May 6, two days after it was convened.
The date of the new election was released last week but was not
official until Papoulias issued Saturday's decree.
The May 6 election produced a hung parliament divided
between supporters and opponents of Greece's 130 billion euro
international bailout, with political leaders unable to agree a
cabinet.
The need for a new election caused political uncertainty and
rekindled fears the debt-laden country may be forced out of the
euro zone. After days of failed coalition negotiations with
party leaders, Papoulias named senior judge Panagiotis
Pikrammenos as the caretaker prime minister until the new vote.