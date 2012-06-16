* Europe urges voters to reject radical left
* Radical left, conservative right neck and neck
* Left threatening to tear up terms of bailout
* Result could push Greece to leave the euro
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, June 16 European leaders urged Greece to
reject radical leftists who threaten to tear up the terms of a
bailout deal should they win an election on Sunday, a result
that would send shockwaves through global financial markets.
Riding a wave of anger to rise from obscurity to contender
for power, leftist SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, 37, promises to
reject the punishing terms of the 130 billion euro ($163.75
billion) bailout if he wins the nail-biter vote on Sunday.
On the right, establishment heir and New Democracy leader
Antonis Samaras, 61, says that would send Greece crashing out of
the single currency and condemn it to even greater economic
calamity.
With the election set to go down to the wire, European
leaders weighed in on Saturday, urging Greeks to vote with their
heads.
The bailout will not be renegotiated, warned German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country's wealth is vital to
shoring up its weaker partners in the bloc.
"That's why it's so important that the Greek elections
preferably lead to a result in which those that will form a
future government say: 'yes, we will stick to the agreements',"
Merkel told a party conference of the Christian Democrats.
Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker said there would be
serious consequences if SYRIZA secured victory.
"If the radical left wins - which cannot be ruled out - the
consequences for the currency union are unforeseeable," Juncker,
head of the group of euro zone finance ministers, told Austrian
paper Kurier.
"We will have to speak to any government. I can only warn
everyone against leaving the currency union. The internal
cohesion of the euro zone would be in danger."
Tsipras says Greece's lenders are bluffing when they
threaten to turn off the funds if Athens reneges on the terms of
the bailout - tax hikes, job losses and pay cuts that have
helped condemn the country to five years of record-breaking
recession.
FEARS FOR SPAIN, ITALY
Tsipras says the euro zone will not allow a Greek exit,
fearing the pressure it would heap on the far larger economies
of Spain, which has already secured a 100-billion-euro rescue
for its banks, and Italy, which could be next to seek a bailout.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said he and other
European leaders expected a "favourable" outcome.
"I expect, and I have the impression that many European
governments expect a vote that is favourable to maintaining a
solid relationship between Greece and the rest of Europe,
favourable to Greece staying in the euro zone, favourable to the
parties that want to stay in," Monti said in Bologna.
Sunday's vote is a re-run of a May 6 election that produced
stalemate, when anger at the close-knit and often corrupt
political clique that has run Greece for years propelled SYRIZA
from the political fringe into second place.
Opinion polls published until a ban two weeks ago put the
two parties almost neck and neck. Neither is expected to win
outright, leading to coalition talks with smaller parties.
"My heart says I should vote for the left, for all the
horrible things these (mainstream) politicians have done to us,
but my mind says vote for the right, so that Greece does not
leave the euro," said part-time teacher Kostas Manitsas, 28.
The result will dominate a meeting of the Group of 20 world
economic powers in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy made a plea for greater
political and fiscal union in Europe and urged Greeks to stick
to the course.
"Europe has to transmit to the world that the euro is an
irreversible project," Rajoy told a political rally on Saturday
in San Sebastian.
Greeks say they want to keep the euro, but they do not want
the pension, wage and jobs cuts imposed by the bailout package
and which have seen living standards plummet and unemployment
reach almost 23 percent.
"Tomorrow's vote must not be based on anger but on hope,"
the liberal left daily Ta Nea implored in an editorial. "It must
be based on the Greece of the euro, not the Greece of the
drachma."
But some global businesses and banks are already in retreat:
Europe's biggest retailer, Carrefour, said on Friday it was
selling up in Greece, a day after French bank Credit Agricole
moved to take direct control of its Albanian, Bulgarian and
Romanian units from its Greek bank Emporiki.
On Saturday, Germany's Biotest appeared to become
the first drugmaker to say it was exiting the Greek market in
July after its customers there failed to pay outstanding bills
of 7 million euros. Others have threatened to do likewise, as
the Greek health sector struggles with huge spending cuts.