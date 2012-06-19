ATHENS, June 20 Greek conservatives hope to form
a coalition government on Wednesday which must persuade
mistrustful foreign lenders to allow more leeway in pushing
through a deeply unpopular austerity programme.
Exasperated with Greece's repeated failure to honour its
promises on budget cuts and reform, euro zone officials have
nevertheless begun to accept the programme may be impossible to
implement without changes, as the country is already off track
and its economy is sliding deeper into recession.
One senior euro zone official said trying to enforce the
original terms of the 130 billion euro bailout package from the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund would mean
"signing off on an illusion".
The bailout has split Greek society, and in an election on
Sunday the conservative New Democracy party that broadly
supports the deal only narrowly beat a radical left-wing bloc
that wants to tear it up.
After two days of negotiations, agreement to form a New
Democracy-led government backed by the PASOK Socialists and the
smaller Democratic Left party appeared to be near.
"A government must be formed as soon as possible," Evangelos
Venizelos, head of the PASOK party, said on Tuesday. "As we
stand now, it could be formed by midday tomorrow."
The state-run Athens News Agency reported that New Democracy
leader Antonis Samaras would meet Venizelos at 0900 GMT on
Wednesday and Democratic Left leader Fotis Kouvelis at 1000 GMT.
PASOK is expected to join a coalition, but has previously
raised the possibility of a looser alliance such as supporting a
minority government.
New Democracy took a 50-seat bonus under Greek electoral law
for coming first, and a New Democracy-PASOK alliance would have
162 seats, a majority in the 300-seat parliament. Adding the
Democratic Left would give it 179 seats.
Samaras was given a three-day presidential mandate on Monday
to form a government. Should his mandate expire, the baton
would pass to the party that came second, the SYRIZA party.
SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who horrified European leaders
and financial markets by promising to rip up the bailout deal
keeping Greece afloat, told Reuters that the pro-bailout
coalition being formed would not last long.
"What SYRIZA has been saying all along is that the bailout
plan is not viable and cannot go on," Tsipras told Reuters in
his first interview since the election. "Now they all recognise
this."
The bailout programme comes at the price of deep spending
and wage cuts that have sent unemployment to a record high,
deepened a recession that is now in its fifth year and provoked
violent protests.
But with Greece running rapidly out of money, the new
government's first mission will be to convince officials from
the so-called "troika" of European Union, European Central Bank
and International Monetary Fund inspectors to sign off on the
next installment of aid from the bailout.
Still, in a sign that fears that Greece could be forced out
of the euro had receded sharply, banks reported that some
deposits withdrawn in the run-up to the vote appeared to be
trickling back.
"We've seen people bringing back cash that they had
withdrawn and mostly taken home," said a Greek banker at a
mid-sized foreign-owned lender. "We expect this trend to pick up
in the coming days."